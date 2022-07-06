Naagin 6’s Mahekk Chahal On Doing Intimate Scenes With Simba Nagpal: I Share A Great Comfort Level With Simba

Colors TV's ongoing show Naagin 6 has been making headlines with its twists in the storyline. As we all know, Mahekk Chahal and Simba Nagpal's characters turned negative in the show, and the mysteries behind their actions will be revealed soon in the upcoming episodes. Tejasswi Prakash's character Pratha is also ready to take revenge in the disguise of an NRI girl, Kiara.

Naagin 6 is indeed getting interesting with each passing episode. Amidst all, in the previous episodes of the Tejasswi Prakash-starrer, Mahek (Mahekk Chahal) and Rishab (Simba Nagpal) were seen getting cosy with each other. They shared an intimate moment. Mahekk and Simba had set the screen on fire and left the viewers mesmerized.

Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Mahekk Chahal opened up about her experience filming an intimate scene with Simba Nagpal. The actress said, "Well, when you have to do a steamy scene with your co-star or anything like that, you need to be extremely comfortable in your own skin and also have immense trust in the Director. My director who choreographed the sequence did it in a very beautiful and classy manner and we both understood what we need to do. Apart from that, I share a great comfort level with Simba. We're great friends and even gel along well off-screen. We understand each other better and as actors, we're always open to discussions and talking it out if at all something gets uncomfortable. I don't think I can be uncomfortable or awkward around him given the fact that we're good friends."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame further stated that she thinks intimate scenes are more emotional and intense. She feels that sometimes it requires a lot of preparation, and they are more like dance sequences for her.

Talking about Naagin 6, the show also stars Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Manit Joura, Shikha Singh, Sanjay Gagnani, Rashami Desai and others in key roles.