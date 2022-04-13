Naagin 6 Star Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Why She Hasn’t Got A Single TV Award In Her Career

Tejasswi Prakash, who started her acting career in 2012 with Life OK's 2612, is one of the most popular television stars today. After bagging the coveted Bigg Boss 15 trophy, the actress is currently starring playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. However, in a recent interview with Film Companion, she shared that said that she hasn’t got a single award in her career so far.

Whilst talking about TV award functions, the actress said that they are 'unfairly given’ to whoever is getting more TRPs. Tejasswi said, “I used to be like, 'I don’t know what’s wrong,’ and I used to be like, 'Main theek se perform toh kar rahi hoon.’ But a lot of times, you get the best actress or the best actor when your show is doing well.”

The actress then went on to state that the awards are not given on the basis of acting, which she doesn’t like. “Ek flop show ya ek flop film ke actors bhi best actor ho sakte hain. Bhale fir woh film flop kyun na hui ho. That used to happen with me because back then I did not always have a number one show,” she added.

Prakash later said that she was left confused many times as she felt she had performed better compared to other people. She explained, “I used to be like, 'Oh that’s a number one show, toh isiliye unhe mil raha hai.’ I could never really understand it. I think that is one thing that needs to change.”

On the personal front, Tejasswi is currently dating actor Karan Kundrra. The duo, who commenced their romance last year on Bigg Boss 15, have continued their romance outside the BB house and are regularly spotted together by the paparazzi. In the aforementioned interview, Tejasswi also opened up about her beau Karan's 'best boyfriend’ tag and how she also wants to have the 'best girlfriend’ tag as well.