Naagin 6: Sanjay Gagnani Makes Special Appearance; Is Rashami Desai Entering Tejasswi-Simba's Show?

Naagin 6 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal-starrer is doing well both on BARC and Online TRP chart. Recently, Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh entered the show as a cop. As per the latest report, Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya, will be making a special appearance in the show.

The makers had released a promo a couple of days ago, in which Pratha (Tejasswi) and Rishabh (Simba) are seen enjoying Holi while the naagin tune is heard, which is played by Maha Sapera, who vows to bring the reality of Naagin in front of all.

Meanwhile, Sanjay is happy to be on the show and was quoted by IANS as saying, "Although I love being Prithvi, it's nice to get a breath of fresh air every now and then and play some other roles. It was Ekta ma'am's wish that I play the maha sapera in her biggest and most ambitious franchise of Naagin."

The actor's first look has been getting a lot of appreciation from fans, and apparently, his entry will bring new and interesting twists to the show.

Sanjay revealed that Ekta was looking for a power-packed performer for the show and he feels fortunate that she believed that he could be the one to do it.

On the other hand, there is lot of mystery around Laal Naagin and it was said that Reem aka Gayatri might play Laal Naagin. However, as per the latest reports, it is being said that not Gayatri but Rashami Desai is considered for the role of Laal Naagin. However, there is no confirmation about the same by the makers or the actress.

It has to be recalled that Rashami was seen in Naagin 4, in which she had replaced Jasmin Bhasin. She played the role of Nayantara/Shalaka.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.