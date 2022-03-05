Naagin 6: Shehnaaz Gill, Helly Shah, Surbhi & Other Actresses Who Rejected Tejasswi Prakash's Role Pratha

Shehnaaz Gill

Apparently, Shehnaaz Gill, who won hearts with her Bigg Boss 13 stint and has huge fan base was approached for Pratha's role in Naagin 6. However, the Punjabi singer and actress rejected the offer as she wanted to take a break from television and wanted to spend time with her family.

Helly Shah

Helly Shah was reportedly offered Naagin 6, but the actress rejected the role as she had signed 'Ik Kahani' with Punjabi singer Kaka.

Aalisha Panwar

Aalisha Panwar, who became a household name with her show Ishq Mein Marjwan, was also offered the role of Pratha. Her reason to reject the offer in not known.

Surbhi Chandna

Apparently, Surbhi Chandna, who was seen in Naagin 5, was approached for Pratha's role in Naagin 6. It is being said that the actress demanded high fees, because of which the makers had to drop the idea of casting her.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma's fans had requested makers to cast the actress for Naagin 6. However, the Kundali Bhagya actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant was rejected as she did not fit in the role during her auditions.