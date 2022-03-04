Naagin 6 Spoiler: Tejasswi Prakash To Get Married To Simba Nagpal; See #PraRish Wedding Pics!

Naagin 6, which was premiered on Feb 2, has been getting good reception. The supernatural show that stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and others in the lead roles, has been doing really well on both online TRP and BARC charts.

Recently, we got to see Tejasswi aka Pratha turning bride and into naagin avatar. Fans have been waiting to watch Tejasswi with Simba, and their wish seem to be fulfilled soon. In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness major twist. Although it's sure that Simba aka Rishab will get married, it was not known if he will marry his fiance Reem or Pratha. However, the latest promo has revealed that Rishabh will marry Pratha.

Naagin 6 Spoiler: Rishab से शादी के बाद Pratha की जिंदगी में आएगा तूफान | FilmiBeat

In the promo, Pratha can be seen dressed in a bridal look and holding varmala in her hands as she walks towards Rishabh. She also makes it clear that the only motive behind their marriage is to kill traitors.



Tejasswi says, "Iss rishte ka sirf ek hi maksat hai, desh drohiyo ka vinaash (The only motive behind this wedding is to kill the traitors)." Following this, even Rishabh warns her by telling, "Barbaadi ke iss bune jaal mein tu khud barbaad ho jaaegi (You'll fall in your own evil trap that you are creating)."



The makers shared the promo with the caption, "Kya dushmano se badla lene ka Pratha ka yeh kadam bacha paayega desh ka bhavishya, ya woh khud bann jaayegi dushmano ke jaal ka shikaar? (Will Pratha take revenge from the traitors and secure the nation or will she herself fall in their trap?)."

Although this seems like fight between Pratha and Rishabh, fans are excited to watch their favourite jodi together. Take a look at a few comments!

Simbaxclips: Rishabh v/s pratha 😍 ab ayega mazza😂🔥.

Hafsa.ansari_: #TEJASSWIPRAKASH🔥 killing it!!!😍❤️.

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Beats Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's Rula Deti Hai Song Out; Fans Call It Awesome & Want Part 2 Of The Song

Simba.hft25: Simba is on fire😍🔥.

Shresha411: Can't wait for the episode 😍😍.