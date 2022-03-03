Naagin 6 Star Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Karan Kundrra Was Upset With Her For Not Taking A Break After BB 15

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen in Naagin 6, revealed that her boyfriend Karan Kundrra was very much upset with her for starting shooting for the Ekta Kapoor show just after the end of Bigg Boss 15. In conversation with Miss Malini, the actress said that Karan wanted to go on a vacation, but because of her work commitments, he got miffed with her.

She said, "Karan really wanted us to go on a vacation, he was the one who was very upset that I took up the show but at the same time very happy that I was doing a show with Balaji because he has done so much work with Balaji." Tejasswi further stated that she would rather go to work than go on a vacation.

Tejasswi Prakash also said that she didn't get time to celebrate her Bigg Boss 15 victory. She feels that her fans have given her so much love. Hence, she has now decided to give them even more love with her work in Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond is being loved by all. Sadly, on the other hand, many people trolled them for the same.

When asked about TejRan's future, she said that they are focusing on spending a lot of time with each other in the real world. The Naagin 6 actress said, "I don't know, I think time will tell, you will know what's written, we are just being positive. We are very much in love, (haha), it is so weird to say it out loud in interviews, I have never been with an actor, to me it's the first time (laughs). It going good and strong, we are both very positive when it comes to the future, for now, we are both working hard."

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's music video 'Rula Deti Hai' has been released on the internet, and as expected, viewers are showering love on the same. After this, fans are eagerly waiting to see them together often on the small screen.