Naagin 6: Sudha Chandran On Collaborating With Ekta: It Feels Like Home; I Have Given Hits With Her Team

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 is one of the popular shows on television. It is also one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The well-known dancer and actor Sudha Chandran, who was seen in first three seasons of the show, is also a part of Naagin 6.

Recently, the actress spoke to IANS about her role and revealed what it feels like to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor again.

Talking about her role, she said that she playing the role of Seema, the hero's mother. She added that though she comes across as an arrogant person, she is a positive character.

The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "She is dominated by her husband, who is involved with many illegal activities but passes all the blame on Seema. So, basically she is the woman who runs the house, and at one point of time it's already been revealed that she is subjected to domestic violence by her husband."

Sudha has already shot for four episodes till now and said that Seema is a new experience for her. She added that it will take me some time to relate to this character because she really needs to know the shades of Seema better.

About collaborating with Ekta and Balaji Productions, she said that it feels like home and added the she has given hits with the team.

She concluded by saying, "It always feels like home with them. I have given hits with Ekta and her team. Each time I come back to the Hindi film industry, I do that with Balaji Telefilms. When people actually said that Sudha Chandran is just one film wonder or can only play sisters or sister-in-laws, Ekta offered me Kaahin Kissii Roz as she believed in me. I can never forget that. It's almost around 20-25 years since I played that part but I'm still basking in the glory."

(With IANS Inputs)