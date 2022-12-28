Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Co-Contestant Confirms Entry In The Hit Show

Naagin 6 Update: Featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role, Colors TV's supernatural drama is currently among the most loved TV shows.

The sixth season of Ekta Kapoor's hit Naagin franchise premiered in February this year and has been winning hearts since then. Also featuring Simmba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Amandeep Sidhu among others in key roles, Naagin 6 has been performing well on the TRP charts and turned out to be a hit season.

After the successful run of almost a year, the much-loved series is finally bidding adieu to viewers soon. However, before its finale, the makers have many surprises planned for the fans.

In the upcoming episodes, Tejasswi's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestant will be seen entering Naagin 6 and will play a pivotal role. Well, we're talking about Adaa Khan who is best known for playing the role of Shesha in the Naagin series. Yes, you read that right!

Adaa has confirmed her entry as Shesha in Naagin 6. Talking to ETimes about it, she said, "I have been playing Shesha for a very long time and I don't tire of enacting the role of naagin because there is immense love and affection for my character. And it's not that I have not done other things while I was playing naagin. Even now, when I was roped in for season 6, there were so many people on the set who showed a lot of love and welcomed me. I would not like to comment on whether my role is positive or negative this time because I want viewers to see and find out."

After a gap of three years, Adaa is finally returning to the fiction space with Naagin 6. She was last seen playing the lead role in Colors TV's Sitara in 2019.

Talking about her return to the fiction space, Adaa added, "I want the role to be meaty if I have to make a comeback to TV with a full-fledged role. I love TV but post the pandemic, budgets have been cut and makers have been keen on taking newcomers. I don't want to just do any role. It has to be a good show with a good concept. I did a web show and many music videos last year. I am hoping that something interesting comes my way."

