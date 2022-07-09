Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash & Simba Nagpal’s Show Gets Extension Due To Hike In TRP; Fans Celebrate On Twitter

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's ongoing show Naagin 6 has been winning the hearts of the masses since its launch. Fans are loving the supernatural show, and we can witness a big hike in its TRP ratings as well. Over the last couple of weeks, Naagin 6 witnessed good growth in its TRP ratings. The show has finally re-entered the top 5, and things are getting better for the show with each passing day.

Let us tell you, Naagin 6 was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of August 2022, however, after seeing solid growth in its TRP ratings, the makers decided to extend it for a few weeks. According to the latest reports, Colors TV has decided to extend Naagin 6 for a few more weeks as Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show is being loved by all, all thanks to its major twists and turns.

Well, fans are very happy with the decision of the makers, as they celebrated this moment on Twitter. See tweets-

JanviIsHere "I am happy n sad both,happy becoz show is doing good n it's got extended n its no1 show of colors but I also want teja to come out of hectic shoot n do web now also abhi vacation pe jaaye,continuously working since bb n usne kaha bhi tha after naagin end, she will got to meet pra." Rajchaudhari842 "No the show is doing so good and it's no. 4 in the bark tro charts and no. 1 colours and no. 1 weekend show that's the reason and covid story is already over a new story is there now." KhuranaPree "Tejudaaa.. I love you as Pratha but want to see you in other amazing roles too..But happy that yoy gonna stay on my TV screen for a little longer #TejasswiPrakash." idk_ziana "I seriously want k teju extension k lie apna per episode at least 1 lakh toh min badhaye . Vo isko exhaust kr rhe hai, teju ko bhi unse financially tareeke se tit for tat krna chahiye note chaap baby big tym #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan."

Naagin 6 also stars Mahekk Chahal, Manit Joura, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran and others in key roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Naagin is one of the most famous franchises on Indian TV.

(Social media posts are unedited)