Naagin 6: Urvashi Dholakia To Be Seen As Dragon? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!

Naagin 6 has been getting good ratings. However, recently the show saw a major drop in its ratings and was out of top 10 slot on TRP chart. The makers are trying their best to keep the audience hooked to the show. As per the latest report, Urvashi Dholakia, who was missing from the show for a while now, will re-enter.

There are several reports doing the rounds- while a few suggested that she may return as Naagin, a few reports revealed that she will be seen in a new avatar- Dragon.

When Urvashi was asked about her return to the show, she said that she is happy that she is back. To know if she will be seen as naagin or dragon, she said that audience will have to wait and watch.The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Yes I'm happy to be back in Naagin, not that I had gone anywhere. It is just that the track needed to be developed and now that it has, you will see me once again on your screens."About her track, she said, "As far as being a Naagin goes, well people will just have to wait and watch this weekend's episodes to see the twist in the story. A lot of assumptions have been made whether I am a dragon or I am in Naagin all I can say is wait and watch."

Simba Nagpal Talks About Leap In Naagin 6 & His Bond With Tejasswi; Reveals He Was Approached For JDJ 10

Tejasswi Prakash Doesn't Want To Settle For Anything Mediocre At Work; Says She Feels Protected With Karan

Currently, in the show, Mahek and Rishab have turned negative. Pratha feels betrayed as has given up all her naagin powers for her love and is pregnant. It is also being said that the show will take a leap. Simba Nagpal, who plays the role of Rishab in the show, had revealed that he is excited about the leap and said that the upcoming track will keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

Are you excited about the upcoming track? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(Images Source: Instagram)