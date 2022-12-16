Naagin 7: After Priyanka Choudhary, Makers Considering THIS Bigg Boss 16 Contestant For The Show? Deets Inside
Colors TV's Naagin 6, featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role, premiered in February this year and has been winning hearts since then.
Also starring Simmba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Pratik Sehajpal among others in key roles, the supernatural drama is ending very soon after a successful run of almost a year.
While the loyal fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Naagin franchise aren't happy with the show's ending, Filmibeat had exclusively revealed that the makers are already planning to return with Naagin 7 and they are considering popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam to play new naagins.
While an official announcement is still awaited, the latest buzz suggests that Priyanka's Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan has also joined the race. Yes, you read that right!
Sumbul In Naagin 7?
TV actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who became a household name after playing the titular role in Star Plus' hit show Imlie, is now being considered for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7.
Sumbul To Beat Priyanka?
According to a Bollywood Life report, Sumbul's innocence in Bigg Boss 16 has done the trick for her and she may even beat Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to bag the lead role in Naagin 7.
Sumbul’s Manager In Touch With Naagin Team
Reportedly, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's manager is currently in touch with the Naagin makers and they are now waiting for the actress' exit from the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Priyanka Not Interested In Naagin 7?
The same report states that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's team is still rooting her name for Naagin 7, however, the actress might not be interested in doing the supernatural drama and is looking out for something unique. But, this bit doesn't sound convincing as she's still inside the Bigg Boss house and might not have an idea about Naagin 7. So, we can just wait and watch for now.
Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss Connect
For the unversed, Naagin 6 makers had approached Tejjaswi Prakash for the show when she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. During the grand finale, she was introduced as TV's new naagin. Now, it'll be interesting to see if history will repeat itself or not. Stay tuned for more updates!