Naagin Star Adaa Khan Prefers To Spend Time With Non-Industry Friends; Says They Won’t Judge Her For Anything

Adaa Khan, who shot to fame with the role of Shesha in Naagin season 1 and 2, revealed that she always prefers to spend her free time with non-industry friends. The actress recently shared a statement with the media, in which she stated that she is an introvert and believes in spending time with her close friends outside the industry.

Adaa said, "I was always a bit reserved and an introvert. I open up to the people who are very close to me personally. I have never been a party person; I do spend my time with my close friends or people who are not related to the industry. The actors you work with become your friends and sometimes some such friendship lasts long. However, Ideally, I like to be with my non-industry friends, who know the real me and won't judge me for anything."

The Sasural Simar Ka actress is quite moody, as she also revealed spending time on her own. In her free time, Adaa Khan also likes to read books, watch web series or solo travelling. She indeed enjoys her own company.

Adaa Khan lost her mother in 2013 due to cancer. Since then, she has single-handedly managed her house. She keeps a tab of all the things that happen at her home. The actress said, "I am aware of what is happening in the house. As I am the only daughter in the house, like all daughters do, I make sure the house is in order. My mom is no more and I always feel her presence. Her blessing is always with me."

Talking about Adaa Khan's career, the diva has acted in shows such as Palampur Express, Amrit Manthan, Encounter, Piya Basanti Re, Sasural Simar Ka, Rishton Ka Mela, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and many others.