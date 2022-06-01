Nakuul Mehta Completes 10 Years In TV Industry; Talks About How Parenthood Changed His Approach Towards Work

Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has completed his 10 years in the Indian TV industry. For the unversed, he made his debut on television with the show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in June 2012. Since then, Nakuul has been entertaining the small screen audience with his charm and acting skills.

He is also a proud father of his son Sufi and feels that parenthood changed his approach towards work. In an interview with ETimes TV, Nakuul Mehta said, "Sufi doesn't watch TV. I mean we are professionals at work so I don't think it really changes anything. Of course, I get little time at home and I miss that. But what parenthood has done is definitely it has rubbed off on my professional life. I feel much easier at work. I feel a different kind of ease on camera. I think it has changed the way I approach scenes in a very sort of subconscious way, but I see that in the output. I see a different kind of ease which probably wasn't there earlier."

Talking about his ongoing show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, he said it will be taking a leap. He is very happy with the response from the audience for his show. While speaking about the leap, he said that it will give them a freshness to play a character with a different touch.

Nakuul said, "As long as we enjoy making the show, the audience will also love it. We will also have an opportunity to find new things. It's like rebooting a show and it's a great time and we are very excited."

Talking about Nakuul Mehta's career, the actor has acted in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He has also hosted the show India's Got Talent. He was last seen in the web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2.