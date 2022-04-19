Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar To Shubhaavi, Here's How Much Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Cast Is Getting Paid

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta has won hearts with his amazing acting skills. The actor, who has impressed fans with his role Ram in the show, is apparently getting Rs 90,000 per episode.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar too has done a great job in the show. The actress, who has aced playing the role of daring yet caring- Priya, is reportedly getting Rs 80,000 per episode.

Shubhaavi & Kanupriya

While Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays the role of Nakuul AKA Ram's mother, Nandini is getting Rs 50,000 per episode; Kanupriya Pandit, who is seen as Disha AKA Priya's mother Meera is being paid Rs 40,000.

Abhay Bhargava

Abhay Bhargava, who is seen as Mahendra Sood- Meera's ex-husband and Rakhi's husband, is one of the villains in the show. The actor charges Rs 40,000 per episode

Anjum & Sneha

Mahendra and Meera's third daughter and Priya's sister Maitri Sood Bahl, played by Anjum Fakih is apparently charging Rs 30,000 per episode. On the other hand, Sneha Namanandi (Ram's half sister) AKA Shivina is getting Rs 20,000 per episode.

Pranav & Ajay

While Pranav Misshra, who is seen as Akshay Mehra (Priya's brother) charges Rs 20,000 per episode, Ajay Nagrath AKA Adi is apparently getting Rs 25,000 per episode.