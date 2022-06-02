Nakuul Mehta Hospitalised; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Undergoes Surgery

Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is apparently hospitalised as he suddenly felt unwell. As per reports, the actor underwent minor surgery- appendectomy.

The reports also suggested that the actor has taken a break from his show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 for a few days and is recuperating.



A source was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Nakuul has already shot for the leap episodes, so there will be no problem. He is on a break and recovering from his surgery. Nakuul is likely to resume shooting around June 8 or 10. We are hoping that he gets well soon."

When his wife Jankee was asked about the same, she said that she won't be able to talk about it right now as Nakuul is recuperating in hospital. On the other hand, his co-star Disha Parmar, who was on a holiday too said that she would not like to make any comment on it.

Meanwhile, Nakuul has been working on TV and web platforms simultaneously. Talking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, it is all set to take a leap and a new storyline will be introduced.

Recently, the actor expressed gratitude and excitement as the show takes a leap. He was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "In the beginning of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we were just hopeful that it receives the love it does and it continues to. I feel very grateful that everyone's decision, the creators, makers, writers, director, actors and everyone's work that we have out in has kind of come in and paid off and it feels very good."

Talking about the leap, he had said that leap gives them a freshness to play with and he hopes that the audience will love it. He added that as long as they enjoy making the show, the audience will also love it, and they will also have an opportunity to find new things.

He concluded by saying that the leap is like rebooting a show and it's a great time and they are very excited.