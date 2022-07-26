Nakuul Mehta Recreates Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot By Morphing His Face On The Bollywood Actor’s Photo

Ranveer Singh has been garnering a lot of headlines after he posed nude in a photo shoot for Paper magazine. Now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta has shared his version of Ranveer's shoot as he edited the original picture by morphing his face on Ranveer's photos.

The actor shared the photo on Tuesday on his social media account and wrote, "Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh 's carpet." The recreated photoshoot garnered many responses from his fans and followers. Nakuul's wife Jankee also commented by writing, "Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put 'em on Now."

Many other industry friends such as Karanvir Bohra, Drashti Dhami, Alefia Kapadia, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Harleen Sethi dropped laughing emojis as well. In his photo, Nakuul even replaced the word 'Paper’ with 'Stone’, giving another reason to his fans and followers to enjoy a hearty laugh. Check out the post below:

It must be noted that Ranveer Singh has now landed himself in some legal trouble for the aforementioned photoshoot. An FIR was recently filed against the Bollywood actor under various Indian Penal Code Sections and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The application was submitted by an office-bearer of a Chembur-based NGO against Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media.

Besides Nakuul, many celebs have come out in support of Ranveer. It must also be noted that Nakuul and Ranveer took acting classes together during their struggling days and started their careers around the same time.