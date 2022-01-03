Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee & Son Sufi Test Positive For COVID-19; She Says 'My Fighter Went Through It All'

Recently, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta tested positive for COVID-19. Now, his wife Jankee Parekh and son Sufi have tested positive for the virus. Jankee took to Instagram to share the harrowing ordeal. In her post, she revealed how she and her little son are fighting the virus.

Jankee shared had to miss out on her sister's wedding and a day after she tested positive for the virus, her son too started developing symptoms.

She mentioned in her post that her little son's fever had shot to 104 degrees at night and would not come down with home medications or sponges. Jankee added that Sufi was then rushed to the hospital and revealed he got pricked with salines, IVs and injections in a bid to bring the temperature down.



Jankee wrote, "While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, i also got the symptoms a couple days later. I thought not attending my sister's wedding was the worse that covid could do to me, not realising that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet. Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication."

She further mentioned, "We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?"

She thanked her nanny who stepped in to COVID ICU and took care of Sufi after the first two days as her body had almost given up. At the end, she requested all parents to take care of their kids and not to take the virus lightly as kids cannot wear masks and also they do not have vaccines yet.

Jankee concluded by writing, "Also Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison."