Namish Taneja Doesn't Think Web Content Are Bold, Says it's Just New In India

Namish Taneja, who became a household name with his stint in Swaragini that starred Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash and Varun Kapoor in the lead roles, was last seen in Aye Mere Humsafar. Like many other television actors, Namish too want to venture into web space. Recently, the actor spoke about his plans and what he thinks about bold content in web shows. He feels that web shows are not bold but they are just new in India.

When asked if he will be doing any project on OTT in future, he told TOI that he is in for web shows and is just waiting for a few things to work out.

When asked why he hasn't tried web shows till now, he said, "I haven't been able to do web shows because I've been busy with TV for the past 7-8 years due to which I didn't get the chance to work in web shows. And now that I've got the chance I want to make the most of it."

Many feel that web shows are bold. Regarding the same, the actor said, "I don't think the content on the web is bold, it's just new in India. I've been watching English channels like HBO since childhood. It is very common there, it's just that people in India have started watching that kind of content more now."

Meanwhile, Namish had extended his support to his ex co-star and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash. He feels that the actress is ruling the show. He also doesn't feel that the actress is faking her relationship with Karan Kundrra in the show.