Navjot Singh Sidhu Judged Bhagwant Mann In Comedy Show Back In 2006, Latter Is All Set To Become Punjab's CM

Back in 2006, Bhagwant Mann was on stage cracking jokes when Navjot Singh Sidhu was on the other side judging the contestants of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

In a throwback video from the show, we see Mann cracking a joke about politics. He said, "I asked a politician what rajneeti (politics) means. He told me it is the act of deciding how to govern. Then I asked what gormint (government) means. He said it means those who gaur (look closely) at each issue only to forget it a mint (minute) later." As soon as Bhagwant cracked the joke, judge Navjot Singh is heard bursting into laughter. Take a look!

It must be noted that no one had imagined the clip would gain a whole new layer of irony years later. As per the current election results, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained a majority in the state of Punjab and will form the next government. Bhagwant Mann, who was the chief ministerial face of the party in the state, is all set to become the next chief minister of Punjab. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who now heads the Congress in Punjab, will have to prove himself all over again.

Former Comedian Bhagwant Mann Set To Take Up Top Job In Punjab

Born in Sangrur's Satoj village in October 1973, Mann commenced his political career began in 2011 after a successful stint as an entertainer. His appearance on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge was a high point in his career. He then went on to appear in a number of comedy videos and music albums. Bhagwant has even made his presence felt in Punjabi films such as 22g Tusi Ghaint Ho and Police in Pollywood.