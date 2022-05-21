Navjot Singh Sidhu Skips First Dinner In Jail: Report

Former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sent to jail for one year on Friday in connection with the 1988 road rage case. For the unversed, the former cricketer will earn between Rs 40 to 60 every day during his imprisonment given by the Supreme Court.

According to a Hindustan Times report, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped his dinner on the first day of his imprisonment. Let us tell you, he already had his food and took some medicine. The prison official told HT, "He is in high spirits and cooperating. There is no special meal for him. If a doctor advises any special meal, he can buy it from the jail canteen or cook himself."

Talking about his imprisonment, Sidhu will have to work as per the jail manual. For the first three months, he will be trained. Like an unskilled inmate, he would get Rs 40 per day and a skilled one would Rs 60 per day.

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu had sought some time from the Supreme Court before he surrendered before the court. He had requested the apex court to organise his medical affairs. He was taken to Mata Kaushalya Hospital for the mandatory medical examination, after which he was sent to his assigned barrack. It has to be noted that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also in the same jail but in a different barrack.

According to PTI, Sidhu's media advisor Surinder Dalla informed the news agency that the political leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment.

Talking about his road rage case, Navjot Singh Sidhu had allegedly beat Gurnam Singh with his hand leading to his death in 1988. In 1999, Rupinder Singh Sandhu and TKSS judge were acquitted due to lack of evidence.