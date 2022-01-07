Neelu Kohli Contracts Omicron; Shikha Singh & Kushagre Dua Test Positive For COVID-19

Naamkaran actress Neelu Kohli has been diagnosed with Omicron. The actress revealed that she just had a bit of uneasiness in stomach but she never expected it would be COVID-19 or Omicron.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "You will not believe that I got to know about my COVID-19 only when last evening I got the mandatory RTPCR test done. I had a slight uneasiness in stomach last night but I never expected it would be COVID-19. My manager rang up in the morning to say it is Omicron and I was stunned. I was going to shoot for a short film, today. Khair, abhi toh I have quarantined myself in my bedroom. The husband occupies the guest room and the daughter-in-law is in her bedroom. My son is away on a ship."

Neelu hopes to be alright in a week's time. She thanks God that it is not Delta but Omicron as her husband had the Delta variant last year and they had to go through a very traumatic period.

On the other hand, Shikha Singh, who was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, took to her social media and revealed that she has tested positive for the virus and said that she has body aches, headache, fever and cough. She also spoke about how she is pumping her milk for baby Alayna under doctor's supervision.

She wrote, "Im pumping my milk & giving that to her as advised by our doctor as my milk will contain anti bodies for her (not a carrier of covid). It's a very tough time for us as a family but im still thankful to God that we are able to fight this out together & Alayna is safe. For me it's more of a mental fight to be away from my baby for such a long time for the first time but we shall overcome this too! More strength to everyone around fighting covid & hope you all recover soon! Love & strength."

Kushagre Dua, who was seen in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali as Sunny, has been infected with the virus. The actor told TOI that he was slightly unwell and got himself tested. He is experiencing mild symptoms, like fever and headache and has quarantined at his home in Delhi. The actor said that his family is taking care of him and he is grateful for it. he is sure that he will be fine in no time.