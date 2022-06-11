Neetu Kapoor Compares Her And Rishi Kapoor’s Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to appear on Dance Deewane Juniors as a special guest in tonight's episode. She will be giving a surprise to her beau Karan Kundrra who is the host of the show. They will be doing a special act on stage, and TejRan fans have already started getting excited to witness the romantic moment on the small screen.

The promos of the same are going viral on social media, in which Karan and Tejasswi can be seen lighting up the episode with their romance. The couple will be entering the stage on a bike. The Naagin 6 actress will be seen expressing her love for Kundrra while going down on one knee. Well, the TejRan moment is indeed going to be priceless for all the viewers.

Interestingly, one of the judges of Dance Deewane Juniors, Neetu Kapoor got emotional after seeing Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love for each other. She compared their relationship with her relationship with late actor-husband Rishi Kapoor. In the episode, she said, "Mine and Rishiji's relationship was also like Karan and Tejasswi. We met while we were working together, and we fell in love."

Later, Marzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor will be giving a compatibility test to Karan and Tejasswi. The couple will be participating in a 'roti-making challenge'. Karan too will get emotional in tonight's episode and will reveal how Tejasswi changed his life. After hearing his statements, Teja will also get emotional.

Looks like Dance Deewane Juniors' latest episode will be a roller coaster ride for all the viewers, as there will be romance, emotions, fun and much more. So, stay tuned to know more about it!