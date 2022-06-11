Neetu Kapoor Compares Her And Rishi Kapoor’s Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi
Prakash
is
all
set
to
appear
on
Dance
Deewane
Juniors
as
a
special
guest
in
tonight's
episode.
She
will
be
giving
a
surprise
to
her
beau
Karan
Kundrra
who
is
the
host
of
the
show.
They
will
be
doing
a
special
act
on
stage,
and
TejRan
fans
have
already
started
getting
excited
to
witness
the
romantic
moment
on
the
small
screen.
The
promos
of
the
same
are
going
viral
on
social
media,
in
which
Karan
and
Tejasswi
can
be
seen
lighting
up
the
episode
with
their
romance.
The
couple
will
be
entering
the
stage
on
a
bike.
The
Naagin
6
actress
will
be
seen
expressing
her
love
for
Kundrra
while
going
down
on
one
knee.
Well,
the
TejRan
moment
is
indeed
going
to
be
priceless
for
all
the
viewers.
Interestingly,
one
of
the
judges
of
Dance
Deewane
Juniors,
Neetu
Kapoor
got
emotional
after
seeing
Karan
Kundrra
and
Tejasswi
Prakash's
love
for
each
other.
She
compared
their
relationship
with
her
relationship
with
late
actor-husband
Rishi
Kapoor.
In
the
episode,
she
said,
"Mine
and
Rishiji's
relationship
was
also
like
Karan
and
Tejasswi.
We
met
while
we
were
working
together,
and
we
fell
in
love."
Later,
Marzi
Pestonji
and
Neetu
Kapoor
will
be
giving
a
compatibility
test
to
Karan
and
Tejasswi.
The
couple
will
be
participating
in
a
'roti-making
challenge'.
Karan
too
will
get
emotional
in
tonight's
episode
and
will
reveal
how
Tejasswi
changed
his
life.
After
hearing
his
statements,
Teja
will
also
get
emotional.
Looks
like
Dance
Deewane
Juniors'
latest
episode
will
be
a
roller
coaster
ride
for
all
the
viewers,
as
there
will
be
romance,
emotions,
fun
and
much
more.
So,
stay
tuned
to
know
more
about
it!