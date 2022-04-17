    For Quick Alerts
      Neetu Kapoor Reveals That Karan Johar Has Been A Great Support On COLORS Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan Grand Finale

      COLORS' 'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan' has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats ever since its launch by introducing the most outstanding talents of this country to them. For the season finale, the finalists and judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra will be joined by the judges of COLORS' first upcoming kids' dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors', Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji!

      As the rejoice each other's company, Neetu Kapoor opens up about her new phase of life and how Karan Johar pushed her to keep going.

      She said, "For this new phase jo mera abhi aaya hai 2-3 saal se, iska responsible ek aadmi hai, aur woh hai Karan Johar! I will never ever forget, mere marte dum tak, ki main kabhi bhi ye mukaam pe nahi aati agar ye Karan nahi hota. He picked me up, and I love you for that, Karan!"

      Witness these amazing moments in the grand finale of 'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan' on 17th April at 9 pm, only on COLORS!

      Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 3:18 [IST]
      X