Neetu Kapoor Reveals That Karan Johar Has Been A Great Support On COLORS Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan Grand Finale

COLORS'
'Hunarbaaz
-
Desh
Ki
Shaan' has
kept
the
viewers
on
the
edge
of
their
seats
ever
since
its
launch
by
introducing
the
most
outstanding
talents
of
this
country
to
them.
For
the
season
finale,
the
finalists
and
judges
Karan
Johar,
Mithun
Chakraborty
and
Parineeti
Chopra
will
be
joined
by
the
judges
of
COLORS'
first
upcoming
kids'
dance
reality
show
'Dance
Deewane
Juniors',
Neetu
Kapoor,
Nora
Fatehi
and
Marzi
Pestonji!
As
the
rejoice
each
other's
company,
Neetu
Kapoor
opens
up
about
her
new
phase
of
life
and
how
Karan
Johar
pushed
her
to
keep
going.
She
said,
"For
this
new
phase
jo
mera
abhi
aaya
hai
2-3
saal
se,
iska
responsible
ek
aadmi
hai,
aur
woh
hai
Karan
Johar!
I
will
never
ever
forget,
mere
marte
dum
tak,
ki
main
kabhi
bhi
ye
mukaam
pe
nahi
aati
agar
ye
Karan
nahi
hota.
He
picked
me
up,
and
I
love
you
for
that,
Karan!"
Witness
these
amazing
moments
in
the
grand
finale
of
'Hunarbaaz
-
Desh
Ki
Shaan'
on
17th
April
at
9
pm,
only
on
COLORS!