Neha Bhasin Breaks Silence On Rashami & Umar’s Relationship; Fans Trend 'WE STAN UMRASH' To End Dirty Fan War
Recently, Rashami Desai clarfied about her relationship with Umar Riaz and said that they are just 'good friends'. She also said in her statement that Umar must be having someone in his life and it is very personal. This didn't go down well with Umar fans, who felt that she has been talking about Umar's personal life in public and slammed her on Twitter.
Post
which
Umar's
fans
slammed
Rashami
and
the
actress
has
lashed
out
at
fans
for
attacking
her
family
in
their
tweets.
She
even
tagged
Mumbai
police
and
cyber
cell
and
complained
about
the
online
harassment.
Post
this
Umar
came
to
Rashmai's
rescue
and
requested
everyone
to
respect
them
to
spread
love
and
not
hatred.
Now
the
duo's
common
friend
Neha
Bhasin
has
broken
her
silence
over
the
same.
Neha took to her Instagram story and requested fan clubs to be more sensitive toward a celebrity, especially when they are going through heartbreak.
She wrote, "I know fandoms only mean well. But sometimes let individuals find their own relationships with each other. Public figures have the same heart as you. When their heart breaks And it's public, the pain is deeper. Have compassion. Love you." (sic)
Later, fans started trending 'WE STAN UMRASH' to end the dirty fan war. Take a look at a few tweets!
Mizha: Only luv and positivity for our both idols....wishing a fast UmRash reunion. #UmRash WE STAN UMRASH.
Ayan: Don't worry about the distance, Focus on the direction. #UmRash WE STAN UMRASH.
@UR7688i: U r right. #UmRash is family to me. WE STAN UMRASH.
Payal: #UmRash Every frndsp travels at sometime through the black valley of despair. This tests every aspect of your affection. @realumarriaz @TheRashamiDesai WE STAN UMRASH.