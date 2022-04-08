Neha Bhasin Breaks Silence On Rashami & Umar’s Relationship; Fans Trend 'WE STAN UMRASH' To End Dirty Fan War

Recently, Rashami Desai clarfied about her relationship with Umar Riaz and said that they are just 'good friends'. She also said in her statement that Umar must be having someone in his life and it is very personal. This didn't go down well with Umar fans, who felt that she has been talking about Umar's personal life in public and slammed her on Twitter.

Post which Umar's fans slammed Rashami and the actress has lashed out at fans for attacking her family in their tweets. She even tagged Mumbai police and cyber cell and complained about the online harassment. Post this Umar came to Rashmai's rescue and requested everyone to respect them to spread love and not hatred. Now the duo's common friend Neha Bhasin has broken her silence over the same.



Neha took to her Instagram story and requested fan clubs to be more sensitive toward a celebrity, especially when they are going through heartbreak.

She wrote, "I know fandoms only mean well. But sometimes let individuals find their own relationships with each other. Public figures have the same heart as you. When their heart breaks And it's public, the pain is deeper. Have compassion. Love you." (sic)

Later, fans started trending 'WE STAN UMRASH' to end the dirty fan war. Take a look at a few tweets!

Mizha: Only luv and positivity for our both idols....wishing a fast UmRash reunion. #UmRash WE STAN UMRASH.

Ayan: Don't worry about the distance, Focus on the direction. #UmRash WE STAN UMRASH.

@UR7688i: U r right. #UmRash is family to me. WE STAN UMRASH.

Payal: #UmRash Every frndsp travels at sometime through the black valley of despair. This tests every aspect of your affection. @realumarriaz @TheRashamiDesai WE STAN UMRASH.