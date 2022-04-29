Neha Bhasin On Her Biggest Takeaway From Bigg Boss: Karma Is Real & Only Real Friendships Stand Test Of Time

Neha Bhasin, who was seen in both Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, recently held a 'Ask Me Anything (AMA)' session on her Instagram account. The singer, who is extremely active on social, gave candid answers to the questions posed by her fans and followers.

During the session, she was quizzed by a fan asked her about the lessons she learned during both her stint on Bigg Boss. The person asked, "What is your biggest take away or life lesson from both of your BB journeys? If you can share."

Neha then replied by sharing that there are many beautiful lessons that she learned and said, "Many beautiful lessons. It brought me closer to myself. I am grateful for that. Karma is real and I saw that. And only real friendships and love stand the test of time. Rest are mere lessons."

For the uninitiated, Neha developed a strong bond with Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat inside the house. However, her equations with Millind Gaba and Pratik Sehajpal were rather tumultuous on the show.

Just last month, the singer shared a bunch of pictures with Nishant and wrote, "Gantundi Aka Nishu, I just want to say it was great to hug you, talk to you, bite you, scream, shout and be abnormal with you again. Dayan tu tedi hai (waise main bhi hoon) Par meri hai. Stay happy. Stay blessed."

Meanwhile, Neha also talked about self-love during the Q&A session and said, “Self-love doesn't mean you will not struggle or have moments of panic or make mistakes. Start with looking at yourself in the mirror and saying I love and approve myself. Self love is an everyday practice. Don't be hard on you (sic)."