Neha Kakkar Meets An Old Friend During Auditions Of Sony TV’s Indian Idol 13, Refuses To Judge Him

The 13th season of Indian Idol premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday. The makers have dropped many promos of the popular reality show on social media, which have been giving the viewers a look into the amazing talent taking to the stage from around the country.

In one of the teaser videos, that was shared ahead of the show launch, judge Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she saw a familiar face at the auditions for Indian Idol 13. As a friendly gesture, the popular singer then refused to be part of contestant Vineet Singh's audition, leaving everyone surprised.

In the video, we see Vineet walking onto the stage with a guitar in his hand and Neha revealed, “Usse pahle Vineet Singh aaya tha ek show par, aur wo us show ka star bana tha. To main to judge nahi kar sakti aapko (Vineet had gone on a show where he emerged as the star. So, I can’t judge you).” The contestant then gets emotional as Kakkar spoke so fondly about him.

Indian Idol 13 Premiere Highlights: Sony TV's Musical Reality Show Begins, Netizens React!

The Kapil Sharma Show Is Back: Here's What Twitterati Feel About The Premiere Episode

The aforementioned video was shared on the official social media handles of Sony TV with the following caption: “Judge Neha mile unke purane dost se! Vo bhi Indian Idol ke manch par! Dekhiye Indian Idol Season 13, aaj se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par (sic)!” Take a look at the video here

Indian Idol 13’s co-judge Vishal Dadlani was shocked after hearing Neha’s decision to not judge the contestant but Vineet eventually managed to convince Neha to judge him. Dadlani even praised her for having made a name for herself in the industry, through her hard work and dedication. Vishal said, “Neha has come to this level with her hard work, I want her also to judge me.” She finally asked him to sing, saying, “Vineet, tu ga de (sing Vineet, sing).”