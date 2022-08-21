Neha Kakkar Opens Up About Getting Trolled For Crying: For People Who Are Not Emotional, I Would Seem Fake

A few days ago, a video of Neha Kakkar went viral on the internet, in which she was seen crying during her appearance on a singing reality show. It must be noted that the singer has judged singing competitions on TV in her almost 15 years long career. However, she often receives criticism and gets trolled for crying on reality TV.

Neha has now reacted to the trolling she faced for crying in an interview with ETimes TV. The singer stated that she cannot blame the folks who make fun of her as not everyone is emotional. For the unversed, Neha recently appeared on Superstar Singer 2 and broke into tears after a contestant sang the 'Maahi Ve’ song.

She said in her interview, “I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.”

On being quizzed about reality shows milking sob stories, Neha said, “I wouldn’t call it drama. There are elements included in a show to make it interesting. Showing just singing and dancing might get boring, so we also focus on the lives of the contestants and their families. Viewers also relate to them.”

Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses A Big Jump; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drops To 8th Spot

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 20 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Announces Mommy Special Week

She added that when makers show how a contestant has come a long way by sacrificing things, people connect with their journeys because everyone has been through struggles to achieved things. The singer believes that they are just showing on the show what happens in every household.