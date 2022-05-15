Neha Kakkar's Husband Rohanpreet Singh Gets Robbed Of His Personal Belongings From A Hotel In Mandi

Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh was reportedly robbed of his personal belongings. According to various media reports, many valuables of the singer such as cash, an iPhone, and diamond ring were stolen from a hotel in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. It must be noted that the couple recently jetted off to Himachal Pradesh for a vacation and the shocking incident took place on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

A police official has confirmed that the stolen valuables included cash, iPhone, and a smartwatch and that a case has been registered into the matter. The Himachal Pradesh Police has taken cognizance of the matter and they have immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

The superintendent of Mandi Police, Shalini Agnihotri was quoted by ANI as saying, "Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband."

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet recently shared a video on Instagram which featured them enjoying their coffee in bed in a hotel room. They grooved to their new song 'La La La’ while Neha captioned the post, "This is called a La La La Morning!!" The musician couple released their latest collaboration earlier this month.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, often treat their fans to lovey-dovey pictures and videos on social media. In an earlier interview, Neha had revealed that she was drawn to Rohanpreet's good looks and polite behaviour, and realised he was 'the one' not long after their very first meeting.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet had previously told HT, “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Da Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best."