Neha Marda On Impact Of Her Balika Vadhu Character On Her Mind: I Have A Lot Of Feeling For Women Rights Now

Neha Marda, who shot to fame with Balika Vadhu, recently opened up about the impact of her character Gehna on her mind. For the unversed, the path-breaking show had caught everyone's attention with its storyline, which changed the dynamics of Indian television. Her character Gehna was shown married to a 55-year-old man.

Neha's character was seen facing sexual abuse, violence, and so many things in her marital life. Despite facing all the trouble, she was seen finding her way and fighting for her rights. Now, after many years, Neha Marda recalled how Balika Vadhu changed her life. Neha told ETimes TV, "After doing Balika Vadhu, my stature of being an actor had gone to a different level. And now, I get to choose my projects, which is nice and I am blessed. An actor gets into the shoes of the character and starts living it, which has an impact on the actor's mind. We learn and grow with each of our characters."

Neha Marda also added that she started living her character while playing the same. She also claimed, "I am not a feminist but I have a lot of feelings for women rights now, what should be right, what is going wrong." The actress is also associated with some women organisations. The Balika Vadhu actress also stated that she has done many things in the show which has helped her grow as a person and as a woman.

While concluding her statement, Neha Marda spoke about women empowerment. She said, "These days, women also make an issue out of a lot of things but there are certain pains that a woman has to endure. For instance, reproduction. It is a blessing and a privilege to bring life and go through a periodical cycle. Women shouldn't regret this because they have more power to go through this pain and therefore, we are made in that way. We, women, are stronger enough. See, what this show has made me." (sic)

Talking about her career, Neha Marda was also seen in shows like Saath Rahega Always, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Mamta, Kahe Naa Kahe, Ek Thi Rajkumari, Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi, Shraddha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and so on.