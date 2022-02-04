Neha Marda On Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 Win: I Think It Was An Absolutely Right Decision

TV actress Neha Marda is a big Bigg Boss fan. For the unversed, she was approached by the makers for three consecutive years. However, she couldn't do the show due to some personal reasons. Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the winner's trophy. Well, her victory left many people heartbroken as they thought Pratik Sehajpal would win the show.

Recently, Neha Marda had a candid live session with ETimes TV, in which she said that she knew from the beginning, Tejasswi Prakash would lift the trophy. She feels Teja was the right choice. While reasoning about the same, Neha called Tejasswi a surviour and strong person. The Balika Vadhu actress said, "I was absolutely sure for a very long time that Tejasswi Prakash is going to win the show. I was very very sure. I won't say that she deserved it, Pratik (Sehajpal) deserved it or Karan (Kundrra) deserved it. I would say that the entire house went against Tejasswi. There were times when she had problems with Kundrra also but she's been the one, who's at least standing and fighting. The strategy of the show, which I understand, is surviving in that house. Who is a survivor? Who, irrespective of anything, stands strong. And fighters like her deserve to win. It doesn't mean that she was right, wrong or that Pratik, Kundrra, Shamita were better...She was the one person, who had nobody in the show and still she was there. So, that was commendable and I think it was an absolutely right decision."

Neha Marda also said that she always wanted to do Bigg Boss, but her husband and mother-in-law asked her not to do it because it is not meant for her. She even had several meetings with the makers, however, the actress preferred to be with her family. The actress said, "I love following up on Bigg Boss but this season I couldn't follow but understood through its promos what exactly is going on inside. I like Bigg Boss but there are times when you don't want a repetition of people. I would have liked that as an audience to see completely fresh faces. It's been four years, Bigg Boss has been approaching me. For three years, I went for the meetings, everything worked out and finally, my husband said 'This is not meant for you, please don't go.' And, I said okay, let's not do it. This year, I was quite sure that I wanted to do it and I was getting things sorted but eventually, mom (in-law) wasn't fine. Forget Bigg Boss, I had to even quit my show (Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti)."

Talking about Neha Marda, she shot to fame with the role of Gehna in Balika Vadhu. Apart from that, she has also featured in TV shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Mamta, Saath Rahega Always, Kahe Naa Kahe, Shraddha, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela and so on. In 2012, she got married to Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agrawal.