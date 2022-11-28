Neha Marda Shows How It Really Feels To Be Pregnant, Gives Reality Check About Expectations Vs Reality; WATCH

Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda announced her pregnancy news with her husband Ayushman Agrawal on November 24 by sharing a picture on social media. The talented actress has now posted a video about the reality of how it really feels to be an expecting mother on her Instagram handle. She also accompanied it with a list of essential items a pregnant woman might need to ensure a comfortable journey.

Neha showed pregnancy expectations that seem glamorous by dressing up in a glittery dress and makeup. However, in the second half of the clip, the actress showed the reality of expecting moms as they seem tired and sleepy on most occasions. Marda was also seen checking her baby bump in the mirror and ended up eating chocolate from the jar while looking unhappy and even cried at the end.

Neha Marda Reveals She & Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Stopped Talking Over Petty Issue: I Wish I Had Called Him

The 37-year-old clearly wants to drive home the message about the ups and downs women go through during pregnancy. She wrote in her caption, “Pregnancy Expectations Vs Reality (sleeping face emoji). Being pregnant, though wonderful comes with quite a few discomforts, aches, and pains. There are a few essential items you need that will make the experience more healthy and comfortable. But sometimes the long list of pregnancy must-haves can seem a little daunting.”

10 Years After Marriage, Balika Vadhu Star Neha Marda Announces First Pregnancy With A Baby Bump Pic

The actress further continued and gave a list of the essentials and wrote, “You need: prenatal medicines, bra extenders, maternity clothes, maternity leggings to support the belly, intense moisturiser for that stretching skin, nursing bras, flat comfortable sandals, Ginger candy/ choorans, healthy snacks for those craving, pregnancy pillow, water bottle, belly support band, pregnancy books.” Take a look at the post HERE

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Zee TV’s Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. She has also been a part of many popular shows such as Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi, and Doli Armaano Ki among others.