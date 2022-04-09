Neha Marda’s Husband Aayushman Agrawal Gifts Her A Jaguar Car; Actress Says ‘Family Is Very Fond Of Cars

Actress Neha Marda is one of the popular actresses in the Indian TV industry. After getting recognition for the role of Gehana in Balika Vadhu, the actress has featured in shows such as Doli Armaano Ki, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and many others. Because of her tight work schedule, the actress has been juggling between two cities Patna (Husband's House) and Mumbai (Work Place).

Recently, Neha Marda visited Patna to meet her family and received a special surprise from her husband Aayushman Agrawal. He gifted her a Jaguar car. Isn't it interesting?

While sharing her feelings with ETimes TV about getting a special gift from her husband, Neha said, "I was very happy, of course very special and overwhelming but wasn't surprised because the family is very fond of cars. It was a very obvious and easy gift to get into the family. Also for my first birthday after I got married my mom-in-law gifted me a BMW."

The Balika Vadhu star also revealed that her in-laws have affection towards cars and because of them, she has also developed a liking for cars. She said, "I am still quite content with a simple car with good mileage. It makes me happy and special but doesn't motivate me much. I am content with my basics but definitely love the gesture."

Talking about Neha Marda, she got married to Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal in 2012. The couple has been in a long-distance marriage and they manage to spend quality time with each other despite having busy schedules. Coming back to Neha, the actress has also acted in shows such as Mamta, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Shraddha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and so on.