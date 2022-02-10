Nehha Pendse Out Of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Due To Uncooperative Behaviour?

Of late Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been hitting the headlines! There have been rumours that Nehha Pendse, who had replace Soumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi, might exit the show as her contract is ending. Also, it was said that long commute hours from Mumbai to Naigaon was another reason for her decision quit the show! However, this is not the entire truth!

As per India TV report, Nehha is miffed with the makers as they made no effort towards building the character of Anita with her. It is being said that the actress had been uncooperative during the shoot and had refused to dance or scenes with co-stars, which left makers in panic.

A source revealed to the portal, "Nehha was miffed with how things were going with regards to her character. The makers made no effort towards building the character of Anita with her. After an initial brief about the character, its development in the show was not worked upon in collaboration with her. She was left on her own and the support she expected from the makers was completely lacking."

The source further said, "Nehha started being uncooperative on the set. She had refused to do dance and such scenes with the co-stars. The reasons for this are best known to her. The makers started to panic on seeing this behaviour and they realised this cannot continue to go on as the character of Anita will be affected and the show will bear the brunt of her decisions."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Pendse To Quit; Show To Get A New Anita Bhabhi: Report

Valentine's Day 2022: Tejasswi-Karan, Abhimanyu-Akshara To Raavi-Shiva, Fateh-Tejo, Jodis That Are Ruling TV

Meanwhile, there are reports that the makers are looking out for Nehha's replacement. Apparently, Piyaa Albela actress Sheen Dass and Flora Saini are considered for the show, but nothing is confirmed as to who will replace Nehha.