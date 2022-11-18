Neil Bhatt On Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Topping TRP Ratings: More Than Securing Top Spot, Maintaining...

The BARC (TRP) ratings sprung a big surprise this week with the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin securing the top position. It must be noted that it defeated Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa which has been the number-one show on the list for a very long time now. Neil Bhatt, who plays the lead role of Virat Chavan on the show, has now shared his reaction to his show topping the charts this week.

The actor told India Forums, “I was on a call with the producer and we were discussing something important and that’s when he congratulated me as the show topped. I was pleasantly surprised and quite happy. Honestly, the number game doesn’t really affect me a lot but it does to the entire team of the show who work endlessly and tirelessly. I’m super happy and glad that everyone’s hard work has been paid off. Having said that, I believe more than securing the top spot, maintaining the same holds a lot of importance. I believe in consistency and I’m elated that our show has been consistent on the TRP charts”.

On being quizzed about what might have worked in favor of the show, Neil said, “Well, I don’t believe that the numbers are just a result of one week’s episode, but it’s an accumulation of few weeks. I think audience don’t suddenly join or leave any show; it’s a gradual process. So, I believe the ratings depend on episodes of few weeks put together (sic)."

He also added that post the leap, there is a sense of maturity in each character and that the scenes have depth and are very well-written. Bhatt thinks that people like depth in characters and that it has helped to connect with the viewers more. He then pointed out that the team has been putting in extra effort for a month or two to deliver the kind of entertainment that viewers have come to expect from the show. The actor concluded by applauding the team for being successful in being able to do the same.