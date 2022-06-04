Netizens Criticise Perfume Ads For Promoting Rape Culture; Call It ‘Most Terrible Ad Ever’

Recently, during England vs New Zealand test match, a couple of ads of a deodorant brand grabbed everyone's attention. However, it is for all the bad reasons. Let us tell you, the ads are getting criticised by netizens for promoting rape culture.

In the first ad, a couple can be seen sharing an intimate moment in a room that is when his three friends barge in and one of them asks the boy, "Shot maara (did you take the shot)?" He replies to them that he did. His reply leaves the girl in shock. After that, one of the boys rolls up his sleeves as he approaches the bed and says, "Ab humari baari (Now it's our turn)." He heads towards the bed, and picks up the perfume bottle.

In the second ad, a group of men go to shopping mart, where they see a girl alone. They say, "It's four of us, and this is just one. Who will take the shot." The woman gets afraid; however, the boys pick up the single perfume bottle left on the rack. Well, both the ads grab attention, but on the other hand, it gives out the wrong message.

Miffed with such content on TV, many netizens criticised the ads of the perfume brand on social media. Let's have a look at the tweets-

smishdesigns "This casual propagation of rape culture is completely unacceptable in a country like India (Rape capital of the world). And these ads were playing during IPL. Is this where we're heading?." gauravt168 "Just came across these Layer'r Shot ads. Whoever has been approving these ads must be fired immediately. #layerrshot." YateeshSrivast1 "The #layerrshot advertisements are disgusting. The only right thing to do is stop using the damn product because advertising reflects management thinking. And for heaven's sake don't post the video and give the advert any more traction. ascionline thanks for the quick move." Mansimran27 "Majority of deodorants and body sprays ads in India are sexualised in nature. #Layerrshot #advertisement."

(Social media posts are unedited)