Netizens Question Charu Asopa For Wearing Sindoor Amid Divorce Reports With Rajeev Sen

      Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news for personal reasons. The couple, who decided to part ways, accused each other on social media and during interviews. A few days ago, Charu had revealed in her daughter Ziana is suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease. Recently, Rajeev, who spent time with his daughter, gave her health updated and praised his estranged wife for taking great care of their daughter. He also revealed that both mother-daughter have lost weight. Now, Charu had shared a few pictures on her Instagram account, in which she was seen wearing sindoor.

      In the pictures, Charu is all decked up and is looking pretty in an orange saree, with gajra, heavy jewels and a sindoor. She shared pictures with her daughter Ziana and wished her daughter for 9 months. The pictures left netizens confused about her divorce with Rajeev.

      Charu Asopa

      Sharing the pictures, Charu wrote, "Happy 9months bday my love , life and laughter . Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan. ❤️😘🤗." Netizens seen questioned her about her divorce, and asked what's this drama all about and if they are fooling fans! Take a look at a few comments!

      priyankaa_roy16: Phir drama chalu abhi toh itne hateful status lag rahe the😂😂.

      saiarchv: She filed divorce parallaly...kya hai ye log.

      i__am__sangi: Iska toh divorce ho gaya na?😮 Toh yeh sindoor kyu lagayi🙄.

      Charu Asopa With Daughter

      mahe.sh2025: Divorce file krne ke baad or itna bada sindoor 😮.

      technical_astra_defense_news: But dear aapka to divorce hone wala hai,, sindur kyo lgya aapne...

      Amid Divorce News With Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Praises Estranged Wife For Taking Great Care Of Their Daughter

      Charu Asopa Opens Up About Daughter Ziana's Hand, Foot, Mouth Disease; Netizens Are In Love!

      risharashid: Divorce file kar ke, maang mein sindoor. Kahin phir se to pagal nahi bana rahe yeh log public ko.

      Read more about: charu asopa rajeev sen
      Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 18:41 [IST]
      X