Netizens Slam Shilpa Shetty And Badshah For Being 'Disrespectful' Towards Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu recently appeared on Sony TV’s India's Got Talent 9 as a special guest in a recent episode. However, what’s caught everyone’s attention is the way judges Shilpa Shetty and Badshah greeted her on the talent-based reality show.

A video posted on Miss Diva's Instagram handle sees Harnaaz Kaur approaching the judges' panel whilst they all congratulated her for winning the prestigious title. As soon as the video started making the rounds of social media, many users made their displeasure known at the way Shilpa and Badshah interacted with her.

In the aforementioned clip, we see Shilpa standing with her sister Shamita Shetty when Kirron Kher and Badshah congratulate Harnaaz. Badshah even joked and said, "Yeh koi teesra banda aaya Chandigarh se" while Shilpa pointed out that it's after so many years that someone's bagged the title. The actress then proceeds to hug Sandhu. However, their casual demeanour has irked netizens, who were quick to point out Shilpa and Badshah's 'fake' and 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Harnaaz.

One user wrote, "Does not #harnaazsandhu Deserve More Respect...? Shame #indiasgottalent." Another user commented, "These judges lack basic manners.. So fake and non interested.. Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz.. Desh ka naam kia hai.. Koi respect kuch nhi.. Shameful." A viewer also said, "What's wrong with them ?? Seriously dude it's clearly visible that they are giving fake expressions (sic).” Take a look!

It must be noted that Shilpa was replaced by Malaika Arora on the show briefly as she was busy with a film commitment. However, the actress is back as the judge of IGT now. Shetty is often seen sharing some fun BTS videos from the set on her Instagram handle.