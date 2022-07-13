Nia Sharma On Being Judged For Her Fashion Choices: It Helped Me Become More Famous

Famous TV actress Nia Sharma is known for her amazing acting skills and unique fashion choices. After getting famous for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia has been featured in various music videos and web shows. Interestingly, the actress has always been in the news for her bold fashion style. Her risqué outfits always grab everyone's attention on the internet. Sadly, she is often judged over her fashion choices.

Recently, Nia Sharma opened up about facing harsh comments by the netizens and the judgements made on her fashion choices. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nia said, "I tried to look a certain way, By the certain way I mean, How I always wanted to look, the kind of clothes I always wanted to wear. It only happened with time when I earned my own money when I'm independent enough to do what I like so it's just that lifestyle. It's just that people wrote about it so much and discussed it so much, and threw it in so much of a bad light that I became known for all reasons. This kept escalating and there was a kind of hoopla around things."

Interestingly, Nia Sharma also stated that the judgements by netizens help her to grow. She doesn't mind that attention, and always finds positivity in it. She said, "It helped me pave my way, it helped me become more famous. But this never has been anything so un-organic, and anything so desperate or an attempt from my side to portray myself in any light."

The Twisted actress requested netizens to respect her choices. She concluded her statement by saying, "It's no revolution or there is no frivolous attempt from my side, this is how people see me and this is what I am."

Talking about Nia Sharma, she has acted in web series such as Twisted and Jamai 2.0. Apart from that, she has also worked in TV shows such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4 and so on.