Nia Sharma Says She Hasn't Taken Break From Acting; Adds 'They Ask For My Money & The Call Never Comes Back'

Nia Sharma made her acting debut with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and became a household name with Jamai Raja. She went on to do a few popular shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and more. After Naagin, she wasn't seen in any shows, but was seen in several music videos. When asked about her break from acting, she clarified that she hasn't taken a break. She added that if she gets a call, they ask for her money and then they never come back.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actress said that she is not a person who will take breaks voluntarily. She added that she is not in that position and she needs work and money. Nia said that she never said that she needs a break and she will never need a break in her life as she needs work and she wants to work.Nia said, "At the same time, yes, I choose. I want to wait for the right one. And woh waiting kabhi apki 6 mahine hoti hai, kabhi saalon lag jaate hai, kabhi char saal lag jaate hai (And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year long, or it can take years too). That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, I feel really bad, very very let down at times."

Saurabh Verma Said 'NO' To Controversial Layer'r Shot Ad As He Found It 'Derogatory & Demeaning For Women'

Kaveri Priyam Doesn't Want To Repeat Roles; Says She Had To Wait For More Than A Year For Role Like Dr Monami

The actress shared that she has not auditioned for a while. She concluded by saying, "I think I have stopped moving. Mereko aisa lagta hai koi break lag gaya hai. Na toh I have auditioned in a while for anything. Anything that comes to me on my phone, they ask me for my money, and the call never comes back. Auditions toh bohot door ki baat hai (Auditions are something far off). For me, everything has kind of stopped. The day it comes, whatever comes, whatever big comes, I will take it, I will want to take it."