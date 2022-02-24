Nikhil Chinapa Is Disappointed For Not Being A Part Of Roadies; Hopes To Be A Part Of Spin-Off

Of late, MTV's most-popular reality show Roadies has been hitting the headlines. After the show's gang leader/host Rannvijay Singha quit the show, Neha Dhupia announced her exit followed by Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar. It is being said that Prince Narula too might not be a part of the show.

Recently, Nikhil Chinapa opened up about not being a part of the show. He is disappointed that he won't be a part of the show this time and hoped that someone would rope him for spin-off as it is trend these days.

Nikhil said that it was fun every year as he was actively a part of selection process. He added that it used to be challenging journey. Since makers changed the format, none of his colleagues are a part of it!

Nikhil was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am disappointed that I won't be a part of Roadies now. They have changed the format, so none of my colleagues will be part of it either. We used to look forward to the show every year and it would be great fun. I started off as someone who selected the contestants, then as a gangleader, and I was also actively a part of the selection process for many years. It used to be challenging journey, interacting with the crew and we contributed to the making of the show."

He further added, "Guess, the channel wants to change the format and bring in a fresh perspective. I am hoping that someone will rope the four of us - Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula and myself and do a spin-off of the show, because spin offs are the flavour of the month on various platforms."

Regarding Sonu Sood replacing Rannvijay Singha as the host, he said that to entertain the viewers is just not dependent on Sonu Sood, but it is also depends on contestants. However, he is sure that Sonu Sood will have a great time hosting the show and he doesn't feel they should compare the host with anyone else. He concluded by saying that Rannvijay has been a part of the show for a very long time and he had a great sense and instinct about how the show should go on.