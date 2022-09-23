    For Quick Alerts
      Nikki Tamboli Appears Before EOW For Questioning In Extortion Case: Report

      By
      |

      Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi gave their statements in the ongoing investigation of the extortion case in connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli's name had cropped up and it was said that the actress, who was seen in South films, had also received gifts and money from Sukesh. As per ETimes TV report, Nikki was called in at 11 am today in connection with the case.

      As per reports, Nikki had met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who is a close aide and friend of Sukesh. Pinky introduced Mukesh to Nikki as a South Indian producer.

      Nikki Tamboli

      Apparently, the chargesheet filed by ED mentioned that Nikki was given Rs 3.5 lakh and a Gucci bag by Sukesh. The other names whose name have come up are Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil. It is said that the actresses went to Delhi's Tihar Jail to meet Sukesh via his associate Pinky Irani.
      Nikki Tamboli

      Last week, Nora Fatehi was questioned by Delhi Police's economic Offences Wing for six hours. Jacqueline and Pinky Irani also confronted each other during questioning, but it is being said that the police found contradictions in their statements.

      Nikki Tamboli & Chahatt's Names Come Up In Extortion Case Against Conman Sukesh; Urfi Takes A Dig At Chahatt

      Chahatt Khanna Opens Up About Her Name Getting Linked With Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Says She's Laughing About It

      Meanwhile, Sukesh is currently in jail and is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

      Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 17:57 [IST]
      X