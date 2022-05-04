Nikki Tamboli Remembers Her Brother On His First Death Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Post In His Memory

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli suffered a huge loss last year when she lost her brother Jatin Tamboli. Even though the actress had a tough time dealing with the situation, she stayed brave and went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in South Africa.

Nikki, who often talks about her brother and considers him her pillar of strength, has now shared a heart-wrenching post about him on his first death anniversary. The actress accompanied it with a small video clip of her late brother and shared that she missed him in her caption.

Nikki wrote, “The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro! 1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you. A year doesn’t seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it’s still as painful as the first day No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I’ll never get to hug you again.”

She went on to add, “Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here. A family will never get over losing their loved ones. It doesn't matter how long ago or how old the loved one was or how they died. The family lives with this pain every moment of their remaining lives. Good bye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, You cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed. 4.05.2021”. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, it must be noted that Jatin Tamboli passed away due to COVID-19 complications in May 2021. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nikki was recently seen on The Khatra Khatra Show. The actress grabbed a lot of eyeballs as she had said that she loves Pratik Sehajpal on the popular show. However, she later clarified with a leading daily that whenever she said on the show is not really true, but she gets paid for her job, so she says things.