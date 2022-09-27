Nikki Tamboli & Sofia Singh Taken To Tihar Jail To Recreate Their Meet With Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Reports

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail in the Rs 200 Crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As a part of the investigation, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to Tihar Jail to recreate their meet with Sukesh.

As per PTI report, the police revealed that ever since Sukesh was jailed, the prison has become a hub of illegal activities which he carried out with the help of jail officials.

Speaking with ANI, special CP EOW Ravindra Yadav was quoted as saying, "It was very important for us to find out, how exactly was Sukesh able to run his syndicate within the cell. That's why we recreated the whole scene in Tihar Jail. The crime scene was recreated with two actresses, Nikita Tamboli and Sophia Singh. They had met Sukesh inside the Number 1 Jail. They were introduced to Sukesh by Pinky Irani."

The officer added, "Sukesh had arranged the whole setup inside the jail. We tried to recreate every detail of the modus operandi. From which gate did they enter? and where exactly did they meet Sukesh? We tried to recreate every detail. It will help us very much in court. We have also done videography and created the draft of the case."

Further, the officer revealed that both actresses said that they felt suspicious but still Sukesh was able to decoy them. The officer mentioned that Sukesh is an expert in decoying people with the level of confidence he speaks with, it can even completely convince people who doubt him, and he conned the actresses on the behest of offering roles to them.

Nikki Tamboli Appears Before EOW For Questioning In Extortion Case: Report

Nikki Tamboli & Chahatt's Names Come Up In Extortion Case Against Conman Sukesh; Urfi Takes A Dig At Chahatt

The special CP revealed that all this was running inside the jail and some police officers too were involved in this. He added that there are some more heroines involved in the case and they haven't given clean chit to anyone. He concluded by saying that these actresses might be called again if needed.

(With PTI & ANI inputs)