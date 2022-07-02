Nima Denzongpa: Iqbal Khan Bids Adieu To The Show; Says It Was A Beautiful Journey Of 6 Months

Of late Nima Denzongpa has been hitting the headlines. Recently, there were rumours of the show going off-air. Now, Iqbal Khan, who had entered the show in January, will be exiting the show.

Iqbal's track in the show is over and the actor is glad that he got to play an interesting role. He said that it was a beautiful journey of six months.

Talking about his journey in the show, Iqbal was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Virat was a happy-go-lucky character and full of life. He was guy with traits that I don't possess in real life. In real life, I am more quiet and prefer to speak less. My track has ended and I would say it was a beautiful journey of six months. The team was great and every time I went on the sets, it was like going to meet some great colleagues and not just shooting."

About the lead actress Surabhi Das, he said, "Surabhi has acted in Assamese shows and is not new to the medium. She is new to Hindi GEC audiences and it was great working with her. In fact, the entire team was relaxed and fun to be with. But as they say, all good things come to an end. So, I will now take a break and spend time with my two daughters and wife. I have been busy in the past few months working in two films, web shows and Nima Denzongpa."

Regarding the rumours of the show going off-air, a source close to the channel said that it is not true as Nima Denzongpa is an interesting show and it has a new team. There is no plan to wrap up the show. The source concluded by saying that Iqbal's track is over, but it had a good run for six months.