Nimki Mukhiya Fame Bhumika Gurung Gets Married To Beau Shekhar Malhotra; Wedding Pictures Inside

Bhumika Gurung, who shot to fame with the show Nimki Mukhiya, recently got married to her longtime boyfriend-restauranter Shekhar Malhotra in Mumbai today (March 8). The couple tied the knot in the Gurudwara and their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by their family members and close friends.

Their Bhumika Gurung and Shekhar Malhotra's Punjabi wedding pictures are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their amazing looks. Before the wedding, Bhumika and Shekhar also had sangeet, haldi and mehendi ceremonies at their houses.

For the wedding, Bhumika Gurung wore a beautiful cream coloured lehenga paired with a chuda and heavy accessories. On the other hand, Shekhar Malhotra looked dapper in cream coloured sherwani paired with dark green coloured turban and shawl.

Nimki Mukhiya Star Bhumika Gurung To Get Married To BF Shekhar Malhotra In March; Read Statement

In conversation with Times of India, Bhumika Gurung said, "I am super exhausted and tired, but I love feeling that I will soon be married to someone who I want to spend the rest of my life with. It's a different feeling altogether. We were both waiting for this day to come! A month ago, we decided that in March we should get married and here we are today. Like every girl, I also dreamt a lot about how my wedding should be and my wedding is all I wanted it to be."

Actress Aastha Chaudhary To Get Married To Aditya Banerjee On THIS Date

Talking about the couple, they had officially announced their relationship last year. Bhumika had told the portal that Shekhar loves her unconditionally and makes her feel good about herself. She had also said that he makes her feel safe and secure.

Filmibeat wishes Bhumika and Shekhar a happy married life!