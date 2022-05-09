Nimrit Ahluwalia Bids Adieu To Choti Sarrdaarni By Penning An Emotional Note; Calls It ‘End Of An Era’

Nimrit Ahluwalia recent took to social media to bid a heartfelt goodbye to her show Choti Sarrdaarni. It must be noted that the actress is parting ways with her show after being a part of it for 3 years.

She shared an emotional post on Instagram that said, "They say withdrawals are real, and boy they are, I think I didn't post anything for a week is because I didn't want to admit to myself that it feels like the end of an era. I wish to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for being a part of my journey and making the person I am today" Check out the entire note below:



Nimrit thanked the cast and crew of Choti Sarrdaarni whilst joining them to celebrate her last day of shoot by cutting a cake. However, the actress broke down into tears during her farewell speech. Meanwhile, in part 2 of her Instagram post, she thanked her glam team and technicians of the show by writing, "Thank you Choti Sarrdaarni and the precious 3 years."

Gaurav S Bajaj And Amandeep Sidhu’s Choti Sarrdaarni To Go Off-Air On May 25

Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Opens Up On Exiting The Show; Talks About Her Future Plans

Nimrit also expressed gratitude to her viewer and added, "And most importantly, thank you to all our viewers and all my fans. This is just the beginning, the end of an era, but the beginning of a new chapter. I shall always do my best to entertain you all and make you all proud. Please keep pouring." Take a look!

As soon as Nimrit shared the posts, fans were quick to comment and pour wishes for her. It must be noted that the actress made her television debut with the Colors TV show and is quitting the show due to her health reasons.