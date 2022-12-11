BB 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Rumored BF Mahir Pandhi Wishes The Actress On Her Birthday With Sweet Message

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, is celebrating her 28th birthday today (December 11). While the actress will be ringing the occasion with the housemates this year, her rumored boyfriend Mahir Pandhi wished her by dropping an adorable video on his social media account.

It must be noted that whilst speaking about her personal life, Nimrit has often confessed in Bigg Boss 16 house that she's dating someone. Even though she hasn’t mentioned any names, the actress is rumored of dating her Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Mahir Pandhi.

Meanwhile, the latter dropped a clip on his Instagram handle today where we got to see glimpses of Nimrit and Mahir's precious moments together. Sharing this video, the actor wrote, "Kehne ko to bahut kuch, par koi sunne wala nahi. Bas, tu hamesha Khush reh. Happy birthday Nimzu. :’)" As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section to shower their love on them. Take a look!

For the unversed, Mahir even shared a beautiful post supporting Nimrit a few days ago after the actress was called 'weak’ on the show. Nimrit, who has also been coping with mental health issues, was seen breaking down on the show after the incident. As a result, Mahir decided to share a photo of his last video call with Nimrit before she entered the infamous glasshouse along with a long message to shower his love and support for her.

He wrote in his caption, “71 days ago, the last video call moments before she went in. You might have seen her breaking down, crying and some people might even say that she’s “weak”. Let me tell you something, she’s a warrior. She’s been through a lot and to go on a show like bigg boss which tests you mentally more than it does physically, she’s made all of us proud.” Check out the post below: