Nisha Rawal Is Focusing On Providing Best Life To Son Kavish, Informs Source

TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's infamous domestic violence case is known to all, and the matter is currently sub judice. Ever since Nisha accused Karan of allegedly beating her, the matter has always been creating a buzz amongst the masses. Recently, Karan revealed that his estranged wife is having an extramarital affair. He claimed that she stayed with another man for the past 11 months in his house.

Amidst all, a source close to Nisha Rawal exclusively told Spotboye that she has not been affected by all the comments and said that she is currently focusing on providing the best life for her son Kavish. She is trying to become a better parent every day.

The source told the portal, "There have been put many allegations on her [Nisha] but she has decided to remain silent about it because she believes that the truth will prevail. She has kept herself calm and is focusing on providing an ideal childhood to her son Kavish and strives to be a better parent every day. She takes care of Kavish, takes care of her house, manages her business and she's doing it all with utmost grace."

While speaking about the reports, the source said, "It is easy to speak out but it requires immense resilience to remain unperturbed and put up a brave front. She does not want to cause any damage to the other person since his profession depends on his public image. The only time she has spoken was on the day of the incident, after that she has always politely refrained from talking directly."

Talking about the case, Nisha Rawal currently has custody of her son Kavish, and she never misses any chance to make her son happy. Karan doesn't have permission to meet his son, and they are also fighting for Kavish's custody. Nisha was last seen in Lock Upp, where she impressed fans with her performance.