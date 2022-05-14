Nishant Bhatt Feels Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Is Step Up For Him; Kanika Mann Is Excited To Work With Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Rohit Shetty will be hosting the adventure based reality show that will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Just like every year, this time too, the makers have roped in interesting set of contestants.

Of late several celebrities confirmed their participation. The latest to join the list are Bigg Boss 15's Nishant Bhatt and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann.

Nishant Bhatt confirmed his participation and said that after BB 15, KKK 12 is a step up for him, and this time, he is more determined to survive this battlefield.

Nishant was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "When I take part in any competition, I always believe in giving a tough fight and sticking to a never giving up policy. After Bigg Boss 15, I feel Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. 'Stunts ke Saath karunga main koshish apne fear ko entertainment mein badalne ke apne teen paach ke Saath' and will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir's guidance."

On the other hand, Kanika Mann too is excited to work with Rohit Shetty and perform stunts under his guidance.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I've always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I'll remember it for life. I'm particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I'm hoping that through this show I'm not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better."

Kanika concluded by saying that since she couldn't perform stunts on her show in regular life, she promises to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained through KKK 12.