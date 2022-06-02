Nishant Singh Malkani Is All Set To Play A Cop In His Upcoming Show Control Room

Nishant Singh Malkani, who was last seen in the show Rakshabandhan, is all set to return to action with Yash Patnaik’s new show titled Control Room. It must be noted that Rakshabandhan too was produced by Yash and it featured Nishant as the male lead. The Dangal TV show wrapped up in April this year.

In Control Room, the actor will be seen as a super cop. A source close to the development told ETimes TV, “The shooting will happen at real locations and Nishant will be seen doing a lot of action. It will be his first as a cop and we are leaving no stone unturned to make the show as grand as possible. The shooting is expected to commence in a couple of days.”

Meanwhile, Nishant had opened up about wrapping up his show Rakshabandhan in a recent interview. He had said, “Whenever a show ends, it is like a chance for a new beginning. I am emotional as Rakshabandhan is close to my heart. According to the original story, I was supposed to play father (Umed Pratap Singh) to Shivraj and my track was slated to last for a month-and-a-half. However, the feedback for my character was encouraging and when the makers decided to introduce a time leap on the show, they approached me to play my own son.”

The actor shared that he took on the responsibility of running the show on his shoulders. He added that a male actor couldn’t have asked for a better character and opportunity on TV.

On the professional front, Nishant is best remembered for starring in the shows Ram Milaayi Jodi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actor also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant in 2020.